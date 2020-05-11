RALLY Christiansburg to create downtown pocket park, support online efforts of local businesses with mini-grant funds

Two Christiansburg community projects have been named the benefactors of an August 2019 mini-grant from Opportunity Southwest Virginia.

Efforts to help the online presence of local businesses and the creation of a downtown pocket park are now on the slate for the $3,000 amount the RALLY program awarded to the town. Together, representatives from Downtown Christiansburg, Incorporated, the Town of Christiansburg, and Opportunity Southwest Virginia are working with the team of residents that make up the Christiansburg RALLY team.

Weeks of collaboration and public engagement through RALLY stakeholder meetings were used to select the projects.

The Christiansburg RALLY group is working with staff of Grow with Google to secure free, web-based training opportunities for local businesses.

A downtown pocket park will be constructed at 100 W. Main Street through a public-private partnership with the Town of Christiansburg and On Main Street, LLC.

Updates about project developments can be found at http://www.downtownchristiansburg.org/rally/.

Community members that would like to attend project meetings held through web-conferencing twice monthly should contact etravis@downtownchristiansburg.org.

