RCACP announces new 'Pillows and Paws' program

You can now take a shelter dog home for a sleepover thanks to a new program--'Pillows and Paws.'

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is expanding its Roanoke Adventure Dog Field Trip program to include slumber parties. It is part of a study on foster care for dogs.

"It means a lot, it helps them destress, it helps them get some quiet time, it helps them get some good rest. They do not get a lot of good sleep here in the shelter because they're constantly on edge," Melinda Rector, Director of Operations for the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, said.

The goal of the study is to find out how fostering programs affect dogs and volunteers.

