REAL ID deadline extended to 2021

Virginian’s now have an additional year to obtain a REAL ID before identification requirements change for traveling in U.S. airports.

The DMV announced Friday that the federal government has extended the enforcement deadline for REAL ID until October 1, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Many motor vehicle agencies throughout the country are currently closed or operating at reduced capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We applaud the 1.3 million Virginians who were proactive in obtaining their REAL ID,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But we are grateful that the federal government has extended the deadline for Virginians who still need to get a REAL ID. Because of the current public health emergency, many DMVs across the country simply aren’t able to safely do business right now. As REAL ID requires an in-person visit, customers shouldn’t be put at a disadvantage due to a situation that’s beyond all of our control.”

The DMV said it estimates approximately 1.3 million more Virginians will want to obtain a REAL ID before federal enforcement begins. A REAL ID driver’s license or ID card will be needed to travel domestically unless using a passport, passport card or certain military IDs.

REAL ID also impacts access to secure federal facilities and military bases.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, customers must visit DMV in person with certain documents which show proof of: 

-Identity and Legal Presence (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate or unexpired permanent resident card);

-Social Security Number (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits);

-Residency – two proofs required and must display name and current Virginia residential street address (e.g. recent utility bills, mortgage statements, valid Virginia driver’s license); and

-Any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees). Note: If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. Multiple documents may be necessary if your name has changed more than once.

There are a variety of acceptable documents; a complete list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID. You may also use DMV’s interactive document guide.

