REOPENING VIRGINA: Phase Two starts Friday

Phase 2 of reopening the commonwealth will kick off Friday, June 5. That includes southwest Virginia, according to Governor Northam.

Click here for Executive Order 65, outlining Phase 2 specifics.

He said the percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to drop when compared to increased testing, and the increase in deaths and hospitalizations continues to trend downward.

Northern Virginia and the city of Richmond will remain for now in Phase One, as they entered that phase late because of higher coronavirus numbers than in the rest of the state.

The move further eases restrictions on businesses, including restaurants, gyms, sports, outdoor entertainment venues and gatherings, with up to 50 people okay to congregate as of Friday, instead of the previous limit of 10.

Restaurants may return to indoor seating with 50 percent of capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may hold indoor workouts at 30 percent capacity. Pools may reopen with some restrictions. Museums, zoos and botanical gardens may reopen with some restrictions. Recreational sports will be allowed with physical distancing requirements and no shared equipment.

The governor said teleworking and physical distancing are still urged, and face masks are still required in indoor public places until further notice.

Click here for Phase 2 guidelines for all business sectors.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.