RND Coffee in Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood reopens with changes

Most of the businesses on Main Street in Roanoke City's Wasena neighborhood have been shuttered for weeks.

The coronavirus-related closure halted much of the momentum and energy built from recent renovation projects.

RND Coffee opened its doors Monday but isn't letting customers in.

Instead, the co-owners, brothers Stephon and Quincy Randolph, have turned to online sales, mobile orders and walk-up ordering stations.

Quincy Randolph said Thursday he loves being back to work.

"I'm laughing under my mask," he said, sitting at his-walk up ordering station, "because it reminiscent of opening a lemonade stand. "Figuring out the few kinks here, there the easiest ways to get orders back to the team inside and then get those drinks back out to the guest as soon as possible. But it's really been kind of heartwarming seeing the community come up and conversating with them safely from afar."

Randolph said to encourage customers this summer, they've also been developing new products, like latte popsicles. They say even a little bit of business is better than no business. Plus, being able to welcome back their staff, he said, has been the best part of their reopening.

"Having to furlough employees was harder than I could have ever imagined," he said. "And also for myself, You know, everybody knows the first couple years of a business are the hardest and I don't know i felt like we had prepared for a lot of things but nothing could have prepared us for this."

