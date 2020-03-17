City of Roanoke appoints new police chief

The city of Roanoke has named Samuel Roman Jr. as Police Chief.

Roman currently serves as Police Chief in Lexington. Before that, he had served 25 years as an officer with Roanoke, climbing the ranks to Deputy Chief in that time.

“Sam knows our community and has a history of working with our neighborhoods to build strong relationships,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. “We are confident his leadership will ensure our Police Department remains one of the most exemplary departments in the Nation.”

The decision to appoint Roman as Chief comes after a nationwide search. The hiring process included community meetings, online surveys and community conversations.

“To be entrusted with the safety and security of the officers and citizens of Roanoke is an honor,” Roman said. “I look forward to rebuilding strong community connections, building upon the existing nationally recognized policing standards, and cultivating the existing relationships with the officers, department leadership, and the entire City.”

Originally, the city planned to introduce Roman as the finalist during a community meet-and-greet, however a ban on group gatherings due to the coronavirus forced the city to make the announcement without a community introduction.

Roman will begin his service on March 31.

Roman replaces Tim Jones, who retired. Deputy Chief Chester Smith, Jr. has been chief in the interim.

