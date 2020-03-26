ROA seeing significant decrease in traffic, services

If you’re looking to fly out of Roanoke any time soon, make sure to check with your carrier first.

In a release Thursday, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport noted a significant decrease in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport is seeing flights from its legacy carriers - American, Delta and United - canceled the day before or the day of departure. In addition, Allegiant has canceled all service at ROA from Thursday, March 26 through March 30.

If you have to travel, ROA asks you to contact your carrier directly before heading to the airport.

In Thursday’s release, ROA also detailed some of the measures being taken to maintain a healthy environment.

Below is a list of the procedures implemented at ROA for COVID-19 prevention:

1) Hand sanitizers strategically placed and additional units ordered for deployment throughout the terminal complex at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA).

2) ROA custodial staff have increased their disinfection efforts in the following high traffic areas: door handles, escalator handrails, elevator controls, counter tops, paper towel / toilet paper dispensers, tables, chairs, vinyl seating, parking equipment, and ticket counter podiums.

3) ROA has confirmed through discussion with airline personnel that public facing equipment (including self-check-in kiosks) are disinfected throughout the day.

4) ROA has received guidance from TSA that passengers should wash / sanitize their hands before and after the checkpoint. Additionally, wallets, phones, and keys kept in carry-on baggage and not placed in a bin.

5) Signage outlining CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) best practices are located in all restrooms and heavy public traffic areas.

6) ROA distributed an internal email to all airport stakeholders outlining best practices for cleaning public areas from the WHO and CDC.

The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission (RRAC) is also actively monitoring the pandemic and is in touch with federal, state and local partners, including the Roanoke City and Virginia departments of health, the CDC, TSA and Airports Council International, as well as others.

At this time, the RRAC and ROA will remain operational. For more information, visit flyroa.com.

