ROA sees sharp decline in traffic amid pandemic

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has seen a sharp decline in 2020 traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ROA says April traffic was down by 97 percent on a year over year basis, with 1,823 passengers flying this April compared to 60,965 flying in April 2019.

Year to date traffic for April was down 38 percent. By April 2019, 215,073 people had flown with ROA; this year, the airport has seen only 133,186 passengers.

Stay-at-home orders, restrictions on non-essential travel and other factors have played a part in the decrease. The decline marked an end to ROA’s 29-month streak of sustained passenger growth, which began in September 2016.

“The decrease in airline operations and passengers occurring this spring was not unexpected due to the pandemic,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “We hope to see passenger numbers gradually increase over the summer and into fall as this threat is diminished. The airlines have changed their schedules considerably and eliminated flights from airports across the country. We are confident we will see strong growth in travel at a later time. We continue to appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly.”

The Commission says it continues to work with airlines to maintain service and, along with those airlines, has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols to make flying as safe as possible.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.