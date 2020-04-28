RPD, other agencies tracking calls for service over groups larger than 10

We're still under orders from the Governor not to gather in groups of more than ten. How is that being enforced?

The Roanoke Police Department told WDBJ7 Monday that in the first three weeks of April, they had 44 calls about people in groups larger than ten.

Department officials caution that this number doesn't indicate how many times police actually interacted with people or how many times people were indeed gathered in large groups. A spokesperson said the calls for service could include instances in which the group had dispersed by the time the officer arrived. It could also include instances in which an officer found less than ten people in a group.

The spokesperson said that when RPD officers do meet up with groups, those officers give warnings on the Governor's executive order. They don't write a report every time that happens, RPD said, but focus on education and awareness.

They have only issued one citation for violating the order so far.

We also reached out to the Virginia State Police. A spokesperson told us via email Monday that the agency has responded to about a dozen statewide. After speaking with people at the center of the calls, VSP has not had to issue any citations.

Roanoke County police has not broken down the calls for service by type, but a spokesperson told WDBJ7 they were aware there had been a few types of these complaints made to police. They said people were either found not to be in violation or, if there was an issue, people complied with the responding officer.

