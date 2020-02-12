RU singers to perform at Carnegie Hall this weekend

A group of singers at Radford University is getting ready for the performance of a lifetime.

The Radford Singers were invited to take part in the National Concert Women's Chorus at Carnegie Hall in New York City. They had their final rehearsal on Tuesday.

After sending in a bunch of recordings, it was decided that they are good enough to sing in the spotlight at the prestigious venue.

The director of this 36-member group says they will sing on a theme of 'what is home.'

“It's really exploring different ideas about what home is and our specific set is figuring out how to become home within oneself,” said Director Dr. Meredith Bowen.

University officials say this is the first time that Radford students have been asked to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.