Radford City Public Schools to expand computer science education

Radford City Public Schools received nearly $150,000 this week toward further development in their computer science instruction.

The district is among 11 that were awarded $1.3 million from the General Assembly.

Superintendent Rob Graham said they started this journey to rebrand their schools to be more engaging in instruction for computer science back in 2015. He is confident this will further that development.

“We’re grateful to the Virginia Department of Education in selecting us to be able to continue this because we do have a lot of things that we’re really looking forward to and hoping to continue to have the successes that we’re seeing now,” Graham said.

This money will focus mostly on the lesson development and purchasing equipment for the district’s curriculum.

Floyd County Public Schools also received just over $77,000 from this grant.

You can read the full release here.

