Radford City Schools to expedite McHarg renovations

A day at McHarg Elementary and Belle Heth Elementary is going to look a lot different come next school year.

For close to a decade, officials have been working on plans to upgrade McHarg like its sister Belle Heth, which was redone in 2009.

“We’re really worried that after a four-year time period, we don’t know what the cost of construction is going to be in the fall of 2021, much less the spring of 2024,” said Superintendent Rob Graham.

Graham said in the last three weeks, for student safety and to expedite the process of construction, school officials have decided the best plan of action is to move everyone off of the McHarg campus for the 2020-2021 school year.

This week, they sent a letter home to parents to explain how students will be shifted to the Belle Heth campus next year. Graham said officials were concerned about students being on the McHarg campus while it would have been under construction for four years.

“We’re going to squeeze it together,” said Belle Heth Principal Tara Grant. “We’re all going to be flexible and we’re all in it for McHarg. We do feel like the students and teachers deserve a wonderful learning space and a safe environment. We’re all willing to bend and welcome each other in and work together.”

Currently, Belle Heth houses grades three through six. McHarg’s kindergarten through second grade will combine with the third and fourth graders at Belle Heth inside the main structure, and students in fifth and sixth grade will be in modular trailer units on campus. School officials are still working with area churches to find a space for the pre-kindergarten students.

“It’s outlived its lifecycle,” said McHarg Principal Michael Brown.

The current McHarg facility was built in 1956. Brown said things like the window air conditioning units and outdated classroom space can take away from the ultimate learning experience. Currently, students have gym class, their cafeteria and auditorium all in the same room.

The updated design of McHarg will increase its footprint by about 25 percent and bring a model for active and 21st century learning.

“Our new renovated McHarg will provide students with a dynamic learning space,” Brown said. “I think arrival and dismissal will be huge, but we are working really hard to come up with the best solution for that.”

Officials are working closely with city officials and the police to make this transition as smooth as possible, especially since about 900 students will be on one campus.

“I think it’s something for a year, we could do it because we know that our students and our teachers will be back in a beautiful building at McHarg,” Graham said.

The plan is to bring in the modular classrooms by the middle of May so teachers can start moving in by mid-July. This way they will be prepared for the beginning of school in August and they will likely stay there until August of 2021.

The goal is to have construction last for 14 to 18 months instead of the original four years. Although the building may not be 100 percent complete by the fall of 2021, the goal is to have students back in that building.

Graham said they have looked at many other options in Radford like vacant buildings that are either leased or not large enough. They also tried finding space with Radford University, but it didn’t fit what they needed. They determined the best option was moving everyone to Belle Heth.

You can read more about the transition here: https://www.rcps.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1677609&type=d&pREC_ID=1829691.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.