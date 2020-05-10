Radford Health and Rehab Center hosts Mother's Day Parade for patients

This Mother's Day, many children can't visit their own mothers because of coronavirus restrictions. But one Rehab Facility in Radford found a creative way for mothers to still see their kids.

Some of the Radford Health and Rehab patients haven't seen their sons or daughters for months. But Sunday, the Radford Health and Rehab Center held a Mother's Day parade--so children and their mothers could see each other in real-time.

"I love her, she's my mom, I just miss her," Linda Underwood, a daughter of one of the patients, said.

Underwood's mother has been a patient at the Radford Health and Rehab Center since October. She used to visit her 91-year-old mother often but that all changed when coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

"Even at her age and my age, she's still my mom, it's hard not to see her," Underwood said.

This Mother's Day, Underwood was finally able to see her mother in-person and wave to her. The rehab center put on a Mother's Day Parade to make sure patients know they are loved.

"I don't know what goes on in their mind when they don't get to see you but at least for a few minutes, they know you're there," Underwood said.

Radford police, Fire-EMS, and family members drove by the patients with heartfelt signs.

"I just want them to feel special like I would feel special," Kemet Scott, an administrator at Radford Health & Rehab Center, said.

The center's staff handed out roses and face masks to the family members so they would also feel special.

"Feel good moments, positive thoughts, we just want to prove that to the community and make sure everybody feels uplifted at this time," Scott said.

Underwood said she's sure her mother's spirits were lifted.

"My mom has Alzheimer's but she knows me, she's never forgotten me, she's never forgotten my daughter, it means a lot to her," she said.

Underwood even drove around the circle twice so she could see her mother's face once more.

"I had to go back and see her again because it's just great to see her," Underwood said.