Radford Police arrest New York woman for carjacking

A Freedom, New York woman is in custody following a carjacking in Radford.

June 12, Radford City Police officers responded to the 100 block of Second Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they met with the complainant, who is an employee of a local rental car company.

He told officers a woman had attempted to lease a vehicle after hers broke down. When the rental was declined by the leasing company, the employee gave the woman a ride.

During that time, police say 23-year-old Abigail Klink assaulted the employee by climbing over the center console, placing the car in park and hitting him in the head twice with her closed fist.

Radford Police say a fight took place as the victim tried to exit the vehicle. He got out while Klink sped away. His cell phone was damaged in the process.

Officers found Klink at the location of her vehicle and arrested her. She was charged with carjacking, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of private property and assault and battery.

Klink was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the victim, who was treated on scene by Radford Fire & EMS.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.