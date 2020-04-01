Radford Police arrest man accused of threatening store employees with knife

Radford Police have arrested a man suspected of threatening employees of a store with a knife.

Police were called Tuesday to the West-End Delimart on West Main Street. The man with the knife left before police got there, but police got a description of the man and his vehicle and arrested 67-year-old Hoover Meeks of Fieldale.

He is charged with three counts of assault and one count of reckless driving. He is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.

