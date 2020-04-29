Radford Police host restaurant BINGO challenge

The Radford City Police Department is getting creative to help support local businesses during the pandemic.

They’ve launched a restaurant BINGO challenge for the community in partnership with the city.

It’s a simple concept: Visit some of the 12 businesses listed on the card, and get a sticker for your purchase. Once you get BINGO, turn in your card to the police department vestibule box to be entered for a prize.

“The businesses here in Radford, they are so giving and willing to help us at the police department any time we need to do something,” Chief Jeff Dodson said. “This is their time; they need us, so we were able to come up with a creative idea to help them.”

Dodson said he got the idea from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office who just launched a similar initiative.

“We’re here to help the businesses, and whatever we can do to help we’re going to try and do that,” he said.

“It’s just a great way for the Radford City Police Department to give back to our community and encourage our citizens to support those local businesses,” said Radford’s Economic Development Director Kim Repass. “It’s such a difficult time right now and any kind of way that our local businesses and our citizens can lock arms can help us move together.”

Drawings will be held every Friday starting this week. The BINGO challenge will continue through mid-May.

BINGO cards can be picked up from individual restaurants or you can download them from the police department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RadfordCityPolice/.

