Radford University Carilion student shares struggles of online learning

As WDBJ7 reported, Radford University Carilion announced Tuesday it plans to re-open for in-person classes in the Fall.

Katie Garnett, a second-year Occupational Therapy student at Radford University Carilion, has had a hard time, along with many of her classmates, in adjusting to their new online way of learning.

"I am personally a visual learner, so it's important for me to like see things hands-on, and like, see them in the classroom, and a lot of our course work is hands-on," said Garnett.

Having a lack of hands-on learning, her "A" average has dropped to a "C" average in just the last few weeks, sharing the real struggle many are facing. You have to maintain a "C" average to move to the next semester of the program.

"I have a lab practical tomorrow that is on locating the different bone identifications and all that stuff, and all of that stuff we have to, do on the computer, whereas if we were in the classroom, they would have all the bones laid out you could touch them," said Garnett.

Garnett prays she will be able to get that hands-on experience her last semester coming up before her field work begins.

"I definitely am excited to go back, but I am also concerned, because I don't want this pandemic to have another outbreak and then be stuck at home again," said Garnett.

The University says it has a group of people working together to see what coming back to campus in the fall will look like.

