Radford University announces Fall reopening following COVID-19 pandemic

Radford University has announced it will reopen for the Fall 2020 semester after shutting down in the Spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school says the reopening will include full operations, including on-campus housing and dining, followed by face-to-face instruction beginning August 24, 2020. The reopening process will begin August 3.

Each vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees, based on divisional needs and priorities. That will require the return of some employees between the time Governor Northam’s temporary stay-at-home order is lifted and the campus reopening.

All Summer Session courses will remain online.

Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said, “The health, safety, and well-being of you and your fellow Highlanders remain our top

priority. As a result, we are working diligently on contingency planning to account for continued developments based on analysis and research by public health experts."

He continued, "Additionally, we are examining policies and procedures regarding social distancing protocol; personal protective equipment, or PPE, utilization; testing availability; classroom configuration; event size; etc.”

Hemphill praised students, faculty, and staff during the pandemic.

“Your stories of overcoming barriers and obstacles have inspired me and your fellow Highlanders," he said. "I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you back to campus with all locations completely open and all services fully available for the Fall 2020 semester. We will overcome this unprecedented challenge together as one Radford family!”

