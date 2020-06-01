Radford University announces early Fall 2020 opening

Radford University plans an early opening for Fall 2020.

Monday, Radford President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. updated the campus community about the COVID-19 Contingency Planning Group, which was convened in April to discuss how the fall semester would play out in the wake of the pandemic.

Hemphill said the group has recommended an early opening due to public health concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 in late fall.

Based on that recommendation, the Radford campus will reopen July 27, 2020 with students moving into campus housing between August 1 and 11, with the first day of classes August 12. Hemphill says that gives an opportunity for the university to complete all instruction November 16, with final exams from November 17-20.