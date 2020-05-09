Radford University creates graduation video for students

Radford University students would have been walking across the stage Saturday, May 9th. But, due to the coronavirus, that was no longer an option, so instead, the university created a video for the students.

The video features photos of graduating seniors and footage of them on campus for orientation, move-in, and various celebrations.

The university's President, Brian Hemphill, also spoke for the students in the video. He said, "As each of you contemplate the unique journey ahead of you, I would like for you to think about the vital role an educated person plays in our society," among other inspirational words.

This graduation video complements the in-person graduation ceremony that the university plans to hold in December.

