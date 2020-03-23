Radford University extends online classes and reschedules commencement

At Radford University, modified campus operations, as originally announced March 11, 2020, will be extended through May 9, 2020, representing the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. Campus operations will continue in accordance with Governor Northam’s social distancing requirements as students are engaging in online courses and many faculty and staff are working remotely.

This is in light of spreading coronavirus around Virginia and the world.

Commencement exercises, scheduled for the week of May 4, 2020, are being rescheduled for the week of December 7, 2020.

The main campus in Radford, Radford University Carilion and the Roanoke Higher Education Center in Roanoke, and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon remain open; however, visitors are not encouraged. All students, faculty, and staff are required to carry their University-issued identification with them at all times, as access is limited to business purposes only, and some buildings are closed.