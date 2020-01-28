Radford University SMIPO earns $2 million dollars in their portfolio

The concentration in a Radford University finance classroom doesn't waver.

There's passion, dedication, and if you didn't know any better, you would think this group of mostly finance majors are relying on the class to graduate. Except it isn't a class.

"With our portfolio, we have about 50 holdings, a lot of them are doing well, and we're gonna start our sector analysis next time," said one of the faculty advisors.

The classroom is filled with members of SMIPO which stands for Student Managed Investment Portfolio Organization.

In 2002, the Radford University Foundation gave the organization $100,000. In 18 years, students turned it into $2 million.

"We teach people how to find stocks that are undervalued or not worth as much people think they should be and invest in those companies until they're worth what they should be," said Senior Keith Noyes.

In SMIPO's portfolio, there are 11 sectors. Each member of the organization is assigned to a different one. There's a senior analyst, a junior analyst, making decisions for the money is bureaucratic.

"You know they come in here and treat it like a class, and it's really amazing to see how much effort they put into it," said Junior Hunter Malcom.

The official 2 million mark was hit in December. Since then, the group has continued to see gains.

"I will not be surprised if we see 3 million within the next 6 months," said Dr. Abhay Kaushik, a Radford finance professor.

But as far as any trade secrets go, the students weren't giving away anything.

"No trade secrets, just hard work and dedication, like most things," said Noyes.

