Radford University president surprises students in virtual classrooms

Now that classes have moved completely online for students, feeling connected to school isn’t the same.

Radford University President Brian Hemphill decided he wanted to start surprising classes that are meeting on Zoom. This is an effort to help the students still feel connected to campus, even if they can’t be there in person.

Hemphill said he came up with the idea when he was walking around campus for 20 minutes and didn’t see anyone on his walk.

“It was just that reflective moment of what are our students going through right now, what are they dealing with right now? So I made the decision that I wanted to reach out and start talking to them and it’s been great,” Hemphill said.

How it works is the professor starts class saying they have a new student joining for the day, then Hemphill turns on his camera and talks with the students.

“This is the way that we connect now, so we have to reach out as much as possible and talk to our students and just let them know how valuable they are and how much we want them to come back,” Hemphill said.

Lauren Miller was in a social media and content marketing class on Wednesday when Hemphill popped into the conversation.

“I thought that was really neat that he’s that engaged with his students, and he took the time out of his day to come on the Zoom meeting and that was very touching to me,” Miller said.

Dr. Gary Schirr, an associate professor of marketing, was the instructor for the class.

“This is his style,” Schirr said. “It’s very typical President Hemphill kind of thing to do. I’m glad the schedule worked out so he was able to do it in my class.”

Hemphill said he plans to do this for the rest of the semester and into the summer to try and connect with all of the classes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.