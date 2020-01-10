Radford University receives Silver STARS rating

One local university is being recognized for its green initiative.

Radford University recently received a silver STARS rating for campus sustainability.

The rating comes from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

The university says it's committed to using green practices in every area of operation.

“We’re seeing every year that students care more and more about sustainability and this rating shows young people that this is something we do here," said Josh Nease, Sustainability Manager.

The university has a goal of being net carbon-neutral by 2040.

