Radford University says no increase in tuition for 2020-2021

Radford University announced Tuesday that it would not be increasing tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year.

"During a time in which many of our new and returning students and their families are experiencing financial challenges due to the global health pandemic and related economic downturn, Radford University is fully maintaining its steadfast commitment to the accessibility and affordability of higher education,” said school president, Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.

Undergraduate students at main campus, as well as the Roanoke Higher Ed. Center and Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon will have the same tuition as their 2019-20 rate.

Undergraduate students that are in-state and studying at Radford University Carilion (RUC) in Roanoke will see a 10 percent decrease of their tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year as compared to that of 2019-2020.

Fully online programs of RUC will see a competitive pricing structure to "expand the workforce pipeline across high-demand areas for health science professionals."

