Radford University starts working on reopening guidelines

Radford University, which has switched all in-person instruction to online classes through at least this summer, has started working on plans to reopen for normal business.

The closure was implemented to keep students and faculty safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Radford, universities across the commonwealth are collaborating on potential reopening guidelines, with a determination possible by June.

Radford says its reopening may be influenced by a peak in Virginia cases, keeping White House guidelines in mind.

The federal government’s CARES Act has directed $9.1 million in aid to Radford, with half of that going toward student aid.

The university's president will commission a committee to look at reopening options.

