Radford University student becomes cosmetic entrepreneur during COVID-19 pandemic

A Radford University senior was on her way to creating her own cosmetic and lifestyle brand when COVID-19 hit, but that's not stopping her from pursuing her passion.

"I love lip gloss. I where lip gloss every day," Zellyne Snead said, practically singing as she starts filling tubes with homemade lip balm in her apartment kitchen.

For Snead, nothing is worth doing unless it's something you enjoy.

"I think it helped me in the long run to do something that I loved, that way I don't think of it as work," she laughed. "I think of it as fun."

She started her company, Juicy Demeanor, at the start of 2020; selling at first to a few friends and then expanding to the rest of the Radford University student body.

"People love this lip gloss," she said. "I was so surprised by how people really responded back to it."

But like many entrepreneurial endeavors, she had to learn from the experts.

"I did a lot of YouTube research," she said sheepishly.

She also had to take a crash course in trial and error.

"The first batch I actually [made], it was terrible," she laughs. "It was horrible!"

But there were two things that kept Snead going disaster after disaster.

The first was her goal.

"I do want it to be in stores. I also want to have my own store. Like have a place, you know, 'Juicy Demeanor,'" she said waving her hands in the air like she's demonstrating a kiosk.

The second was her passion.

"The whole point of my business, even though it's just lip gloss, is to promote self-love," Snead said. "Like, you're beautiful. You may not look like this person or you may not look like this person, but you're your own kind of beautiful. And I just want that to come out in my brand. I just want you to know that, girl, you're gorgeous!"

Snead continued her infectious laugh.

"And if you wear this lip gloss, you're even more pretty!"

When Radford University closed its campus in mid-March, Snead said she was worried how it would affect her business. However, she said that sales have actually gone up and she's been able to improve her marketing and invest in more supplies.

You can follow Snead's business on Instagram: @juicydemeanor. You can also view products and place orders on her website, www.juicydemeanor.net.