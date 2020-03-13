Radford University urging students, employees to declare travel

Amid concerns of the spreading coronavirus, Radford University is asking its students, faculty and staff to fill out a voluntary travel declaration form.

The university sent out an email to its community, urging people to report any recent travel, both international and domestic, during the past two weeks; this includes spring break.

While the form is not required, it is helpful for the university and the community. The form will be kept in students' educational records and as a personal record for faculty and staff. According to the university, the information given will be shared with local health officials as needed on a case-by-case basis.

RU is requesting anyone who has traveled outside of a 90-mile radius of the RU site where they work or attend school to fill out the form; this includes the main RU campus, the Roanoke Higher Education Center, Radford University Carilion and Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Along with many other area educational institutions, the university earlier announced it would be moving all classes online following an extended spring break.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

