Radford Universtiy moves all summer classes online

All Radford University Summer Session courses will be moved online due to concerns around the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the university's President, this decision comes as a result of public health concerns that include social distancing guidelines, and the Governor's temporary stay-at-home state.

This move to online offerings affects any course during the time period from May 18-August 1.

A detailed list of full course listings can be found here.

Registration is currently open for all Summer courses, and a pin is not required. Concerns or questions should be directed to the registrar by emailing registrar@radford.edu or by calling 540-831-5271. Radford University Carilion (RUC) concerns can be explored by emailing rucregistrar@radford.edu or calling 540-985-8108.

Financial Aid:

New applicants for main campus Summer courses should register and submit the "Summer Financial Aid Application" in the Financial Aid channel of MyRU. Any main campus students who have already completed their entry may receive award notifications starting on April 15, 2020.

RUC students will have their information automatically reviewed upon completion of registration.

The Financial Aid Office can be reached on the main campus by emailing finaid@radford.edu or calling 540-831-5408. RUC questions can be sent to rucfinancialaid@radford.edu or asked by phone at 540-985-8267.

