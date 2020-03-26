Radford Arsenal holds virtual meeting to provide quarterly update

Because of social distancing requirements, the Radford Arsenal had to hold their quarterly meeting on Facebook for us to get updates. The biggest one being a 37 percent reduction in waste from 2017 through the end of 2019.

“It’s a structured problem-solving method that helps drive continuous improvement,” said environmental manager Jody Hawks.

Hawks spoke about a small task force that has been dedicated to continue efforts reducing waste at the open burn ground by 50 percent. Now, there’s only 13 percent more to go.

“We’re working toward overcoming specific challenges to achieve goals with respect to open burning. We need to find the waste stream that we can reduce and eliminate so we can achieve the challenge,” Hawks said.

Plans for an Energetic Waste Incinerator or EWI have been pushed back a year, now finishing in 2024, but they say efforts to reduce the waste won’t stop there.

“Although we can’t guarantee that public burning ground or open burning requirements will be completely eliminated, this should hopefully get us to a 95 percent solution where basically we’re only having to treat a very small amount of material through open burning,” said the arsenal’s commander LTC Anthony Kazor. "We are working to make sure we maintain that timeline to meet Radford’s needs and the Army’s goal of 2026. We’re well ahead of that.”

Next quarter’s update is not set in stone yet, but they hope to update us sometime in June or July. We’ll let you know when it’s announced.

