Radford boy finishes chemo months ahead of schedule

A Radford boy has a lot to celebrate. WDBJ7 had reported on Anthony Sadeghi, who recently completed his 1,000th day of chemo and kindergarten on the same day.

Now Anthony isn't just done with kindergarten -- he also completed chemo.

Anthony's mom tells us he wasn't supposed to be done with chemo treatments at Carilion Children's until the fall. But doctors felt confident in his recovery, and ended the treatments on Thursday.

Anthony's mom said he was excited to ring the bell. There will be a special celebration for Anthony on July 8.

