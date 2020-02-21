Radford community remembers late officer

Time is a funny thing. While the hours in a day don't change, we never know when something is our last, or when time is just going to stop altogether.

"Guys like Jay. That kind of sold me on wanting to be a cop, cus we had such a good time just hanging out together, I mean it really is kind of like a family," said Eric Milliner.

Time stopped when Eric Milliner met Lt. Jay Dunford.

"Talking, that was my favorite thing with him, he had a great sense of humor, and it was impossible to talk to him for a long period of time, and not laugh," said Milliner.

This week, there have been more tears than chuckles. Jay lost his two year battle with cancer this past Sunday. Tomorrow, his life will be remembered.

"But it is hard, it's hard when you lose someone that you care about deeply and is such a strong contributor, not in just the work they do, but who they are," said Caitlin Scaggs, with University Relations for the campus.

"He was very open to everyone, from the highest school administrator to the people working in the dining facilities, he was open to everyone and welcoming," said Milliner.

Jay and Eric formed an immediate bond. According to Eric, he had quite a few of those bonds. That was his thing. Being present, being accessible on campus.

"Like I saw there was a career fair today, he was involved in those whenever they had them," said Milliner.

This week hasn't been easy for the Radford campus and those who knew Jay, who was just two classes shy of earning his masters at the University.

But Radford University Police Department is strong. And together, they'll get through.

