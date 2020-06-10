Radford fireworks show a go for 4th of July

Several fireworks shows across Virginia have been canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns, but in Radford, the show is on.

Mayor David Horton announced Wednesday that the "Spirit of America" show will be the "best ever with larger and higher displays and a longer presentation."

But COVID-19 will still affect the festivities. Horton said, "COVID 19 has not gone away and we cannot have large gatherings withour social distancing. All other traditional July 4th events have been canceled for this year and Bisset Park will be closed to vehicles during the day on the 4th. We ask that folks watch the fireworks from home and/or maintain social distancing and good health practices."

Horton said more details will be announced soon.

