Radford helps small businesses with addition of outdoor seating

A restaurant, no matter what's served, is never defined by just one thing.

"It's kind of messed with the vibe that we go for here," said the co-owner of Radford Coffee Company, Rachel Johnson.

The vibe, especially that of a coffee shop, can be a myriad of things, but this one is known for it's conversations that happen inside.

"Our regulars, you know, they come in, we get to chat, what's going in with their lives, our lives," said Johnson.

But with chairs covering the furniture, the sitting, relaxing and enjoying haven't existed in a few months.

Cue a table delivery.

"One of the things about planning is that you plan for things to be an asset for you, not knowing what you're going to face. And the nice part is we had all of this in the works, the tables were ordered, and it was just serendipitous that they came in this week when our businesses could start to use them," said mayor of Radford, David Horton.

Per the phase 1 of reopening guidelines, outside seating at 50 percent capacity is allowed for restaurants as of May 15.

There are only two tables right now, and they're spaced way more than six feet apart, but on a sunny day, there's hope they will soon be filled.

"It's been a juggling act and it's just taught us to be thankful for what we have. Key word is flexible," said Johnson.

