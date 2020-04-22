Radford helps to support small businesses during pandemic

Like many hometowns, the City of Radford has been stepping up its efforts to keep small businesses going during this difficult time.

Radford has delayed taxes for the elderly, personal business property, lodging and meals. These actions combined with thinking outside the box are helping to keep businesses open or start up again.

“It’s just a difficult time for everyone at this point. We need to do everything that we can as residents to put back money into restaurants,” said economic development director Kim Repass.

Repass said it’s a process that takes the entire community, even if that’s buying t-shirts that give directly back. Right now 11 West is designing $20 shirts to support local hometowns. $10 of that money goes toward the shirt and $10 is for a local business of your choice.

“We are here for them and we support them during this time,” Repass said.

Some businesses are closed until further notices, but other hometown favorites are just about to ramp back up.

“It was more tough for the staff that wanted to continue to work,” said Thai This owner Brian Lawson.

Lawson said he had to temporarily shut their doors three weeks ago. Several student employees moved back home so he had to restructure the business.

“I think it was the right call,” Lawson said. “You have to air on social responsibility, and that’s why with us reopening we’re going to just work out of the truck.”

The store closure didn’t stop crowds from rushing back when the Thai This food truck made an appearance in Blacksburg over the weekend. Lawson said they sold out every day they were open, hours before their set end time.

“The community coming together like they have, and the city just helping us out with meals tax and support in general, it means the world to all of our small businesses,” he said. “The littlest thing can mean the difference between paying your rent and not.”

Thai this will be operating out of the food truck on Fridays and Saturdays for the foreseeable future. BT’s, another local favorite, has signs outside saying it will open on April 22.

