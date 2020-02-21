Radford holds 11th bi-annual Waldron College of Health and Human Services symposium

Students in one of the five disciplines of Waldron's College of Health and Human Services didn't go to their classes this morning.

Instead, they participated in a symposium held twice a year. This semester, the case study they looked at focused on a young adult veteran with a traumatic brain injury.

Students in the athletic training program also took part in the case study exercise, where students had to treat the patient as they would any other patient. They analyzed his occupational therapy, communication, and medical needs.

"I hope they take away the importance of teamwork and collaboration that when we work together we'll be stronger, that our outcomes will be better and that this is an integral part of who we are as clinicians as professionals and as service providers," said Corey Cassidy, an Associate Dean for Waldron College.

More than 150 students and 25 faculty members participated in the event.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.