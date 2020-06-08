Radford holds community conversation in light of recent national unrest

The City of Radford is responding to the death of George Floyd and unrest that has developed across our country.

On Monday, they held a community discussion to talk about procedures in place and how they hope to gain and keep community trust.

Police Chief Jeff Dodson said they work hard each day through community policing to gain it in person and through social media engagement, open door policies and body cameras.

“My job is to ensure that as a department we are delivering the highest quality police services to the citizens that we can,” Dodson said. “I can’t be more proud of the men and women in this police department they really, truly have stepped up to the plate.”

Moving forward, the city has created a community engagement position and plans to start a chief advisory board to hold the police accountable and to help them develop even better practices.

The city said it hopes to hold more of these community conversations every few weeks. Mayor David Horton said just having a discussion won’t be enough and that they, too, want to see action.

