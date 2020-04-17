Radford man arrested for domestic abduction and strangulation

Radford Police have arrested a man on charges connected to an apparent domestic assault.

About 2 a.m. Friday, police were called with paramedics to a report of an unresponsive person on Ninth Street. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The police investigation determined there had been a domestic incident using a weapon, and police arrested 33-year-old Andrew Byrd.

He is charged with abduction, strangulation and assault and battery of a household member. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.

Police have released no more specific information.

