Radford man killed in weekend crash in Wythe County

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Radford man Saturday.

Police say the crash was reported in Wythe County shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Route 69, less than a mile west of Route 52.

The driver of a Honda Civic was headed east on 69 when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound Ford Taurus head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Stacy W. Mulkey, 50, of Radford, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Taurus was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

