Radford police investigating death of 2-year-old girl

A Radford domestic abuse case has turned into a death investigation. Police say a toddler has died after being found unresponsive Friday morning. A 33-year-old man is now facing charges in connection to the case.

Radford Police told WDBJ7 that the victim in this death investigation is a 2-year-old girl. Investigators say the child is not related to the man now facing charges.

Neighbors say their Ninth Street neighborhood is a quiet and calm one. They've never heard of any crime cases here before, but that all changed Friday morning. A 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive when Radford Police showed up to the 100 block of Ninth Street after receiving an emergency medical services call.

The toddler was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center to be treated. Police say she died Sunday morning. Authorities are now conducting a death investigation.

They say there was a domestic incident involving a weapon. Police arrested 33-year-old Andrew Byrd and charged him with abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery of a household member. He was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Police say the girl is not related to Byrd.

The case remains open. Radford Police say they will have autopsy results this Tuesday or Wednesday.

