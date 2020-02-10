Radford takes next steps to fight opioid crisis

The City of Radford voted Monday night to take action and continue to fight the opioid epidemic.

The council voted unanimously to maintain an attorney client privilege that keeps court cases local.

Radford joins many localities across the commonwealth and the U.S. working to find a way to stop the cycle of abuse and dependency on opioids in the community.

Mayor David Horton said holding court rulings locally is the best way to address these concerns.

“If we don’t do something to begin to break this cycle or if we don’t do something to impact change we will only see this problem continue to increase,” Horton said. “Our goal is to stop this in its tracks as best as we can and through the resources, through this litigation, we look to do that.”

The city's attorney will work with regional and national attorneys as the process continues on.

