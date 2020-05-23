Radford's contingency planning group looks toward fall semester

There’s no doubt that in this age of social distancing, college campuses across the country will look a bit different next semester.

“All of those differences are coming from our desire to keep students, faculty, and staff safe and well," said Radford University Associate VP for University Relations Caitlyn Scaggs.

At Radford, since the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring classes, the university’s contingency planning group has been working to establish a plan to get students back on campus in the fall.

That group is evaluating everything from how dorms are assigned, whether classes will be entirely in-person, online, or a combination of both, how classrooms and study spaces could be laid out to promote social distancing, how everything is best cleaned to stop the spread of illness, and much more.

“The contingency planning group is working diligently to put every measure needed in place to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our campus community and our broader community,” said Scaggs.

Radford aims to re-open the campus August 3 and begin classes August 24, but the contingency planning group is also drawing up plans to move the entire semester a few weeks forward or backward depending on how the timeline of this pandemic plays out.

“We have to be nimble, we have to be agile, and we have to be prepared for the unexpected,” said Scaggs.

The contingency planning group hopes to have its plans fully developed by mid-June and at that time they are expected to provide a clearer idea of exactly what the fall semester could look like.

