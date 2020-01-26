Rain chances return Monday

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the increase overnight as another system develops to our south. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s. A few isolated snow showers are possible in the western mountains.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible Monday, especially across far SW VA as a weak disturbance passes to the south. Best chance of wintry mix is likely along and west of I-77. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies return with highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY

Seasonable conditions look to continue with highs in the mid 40s with variable cloudiness as weak systems pass nearby.

NEXT WEEKEND

A few models are picking up on a storm exiting the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. If it remains on course and runs into colder air, there's a chance it could bring a wintry mix to the region by Friday night. We've seen this pattern several times this winter, and it often doesn't materialize. We'll keep you posted throughout the week.

