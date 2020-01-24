Rain, falling heavy at times today with mountain snow tomorrow

The wintry weather potential has passed and now we're all going to see plain old rain.

FRIDAY

A cold rain will continue throughout the day. There is even the potential for heavier rain between sunset and midnight. We could also see some strong gusty winds as the front moves through. Total rainfall will be around 1-2" with locally higher amounts possible along the Blue Ridge. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Any rain should taper off after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY

Skies turn partly sunny during the day, with clouds lingering in the mountains. We'll also see some snow showers developing in the mountains of WV. Winds increase, turning gusty throughout the day. Highs return to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend is dry and breezy at times. We'll continue to see snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia where we could see some accumulation. Highs reach the mid 40s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY

We could see our next front move through the area. This front could trigger a few showers as it moves through the region late. Highs will climb close to 50.

