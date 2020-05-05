Rain returns today with much cooler temperatures

Hopefully you have enjoyed the recent warmth, as the rest of the week will feel nothing like the past few days.

TUESDAY

A storm will move along our the weekend's leftover front bringing clouds, off and on rain, and much cooler temperatures Tuesday. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s for many areas.

Rainfall should generally be around a half an inch with our occasional rain. The severe risk is also low, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed far southwest Virginia under a marginal risk of severe weather today.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Clouds linger early Wednesday morning, however, expect plentiful sunshine by the afternoon. Don't let it fool you. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 50s Wednesday and low 60s Thursday.

Winds turn gusty, topping 30mph at times. Overnight lows drop to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY

Another chance for a few showers moves in Friday under mainly cloudy skies. Any showers should begin to taper off during the evening. However, in the higher elevations, snow showers are likely west of the Blue Ridge Parkway Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly in the highest elevations. Any accumulation would be light. However, we're looking at the potential for a freeze or frost if we can get the wind to settle down Friday night.

WEEKEND

Frost is possible early Saturday morning as unseasonably cool weather moves in. The weekend as a whole looks sunny and dry. However, the cool weather will certainly be noticeable, with highs only in the 50s Saturday and low 60s on Mother's Day (Sunday).

