Rain likely early followed by falling temperatures

A cold front will move into the area this morning bringing periods of rain onto the region. Showers will continue to move east across the region during the morning commute. Some rain could fall heavily at times with ponding water out on the roadways.

While some rain could fall heavily at times, rainfall totals should be around .50" or less, with slightly higher amounts in the mountains. This means any flood risk looks minimal. Any steadier rain should taper off by midday Thursday with a lingering shower or two early in the afternoon.

Winds will increase, gusting to 25mph at times during the day, blowing in colder air during the day. Highs will take place in the morning with falling temperatures through the afternoon, most notably in the mountains.

COLDER VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Day Friday will be much colder and blustery. Highs in the 30s and 40s are expected despite sunny skies. The strongest wind will be Friday morning.

BITTERLY COLD AIR FRIDAY NIGHT

The coldest air in weeks will be over the area early Saturday morning as lows slip to the teens and 20s.

SLOWLY WARMING SUNDAY (AND NEXT WEEK)

The pattern turns more zonal next week, meaning patterns move directly west to east. This means we gradually warm back up Monday and Tuesday followed by another round of cooler air by the middle of next week.

