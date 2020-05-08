Rain today with record-breaking cold this weekend

FRIDAY

Another chance for a soaking rain arrives today. The bulk of the showers will move in during the afternoon from the west and taper off late in the evening. Most in our area should see anywhere from .10" to .50" of rain with the highest rain totals across areas in the mountains and foothills to the northwest. In addition, as northwesterly winds build in behind the front by the evening, upslope snow showers will likely occur deep into the mountains where a few inches of snow may fall. Flurries may even make it as far east as the Blue Ridge into Saturday morning.

FROST/FREEZE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MORNING

Frost is likely Saturday and Sunday morning as unseasonably cold weather moves in. Freeze Warnings will go in effect both mornings. The weekend as a whole looks sunny and dry. However, the cold weather will certainly be noticeable, with highs only in the 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s on Mother's Day (Sunday).

Lows Sunday morning look to be even colder than Saturday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY

Our stretch of beautiful sunny weather should continue with highs in the mid-60s

TUESDAY

Another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Our high will climb into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds later in the day. High near 73.

