Rainbow Drive-In re-opens after nearly two-year closure

Empty seats line the inside of this Bedford staple, but that doesn't mean business lacks.

WDBJ7 photo

Operator Jonathan McKinney says that despite the timing of the re-opening, the demand is booming.

"The staple of Bedford, everyone wanted it back. They've been anticipating for the same restaurant to come back," said McKinney.

The timing of the return comes as Virginia enters a threshold of over 3,000 cases of coronavirus.

That being said, it begs the question - why re-open now?

"So we said we got the ball rolling, let's see if we can still make it happen and have people - the customers, the clientele, come back to us," said McKinney.

His team had already pumped enough dough into getting the wheels spinning once more.

Without a sure timeline of when the pandemic will be over, they took a chance.

And so far, they've seen a big return.

"Blessed is the best way to put it. The community's had such a support for us and with everything going on and the business we're still getting, it's absolutely amazing," said McKinney.

And for those who've never left Bedford, they can rest assured that the only thing that's changed is the times.

Everything else is the same.

"And it's the same as it was. If you got something five years ago, we're serving the same thing today, same recipes. We even have some of the same staff that was there then that we have back now," said McKinney.

McKinney does make it clear that without the town, the Rainbow Drive-In wouldn't be what it is.

"We're thankful for the support that we're getting for the business. With everything going on and some businesses having to close and as good as we're doing, I'm just thankful for everyone's support to the business," said McKinney.

