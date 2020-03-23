Rainy today with a warming trend for the rest of the week

MONDAY

Have your umbrellas by the door if you're headed to work. Showers will be the rule today, with the morning commute being soggy. We expect the rain coverage to increase throughout the day as waves of rain move west to east. Highs only reach the mid 50s. Any showers will taper off by early evening with partial clearing overnight.

Rainfall amounts could reach .25 to .75" by Monday evening.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds early with showers moving in late in the day. Highs climb into the mid to upper 50s with a few 60s possible.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely in the morning with clouds lingering through the day. Our high will climb into the lower 60s.

MAJOR WARMTH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

The end of the week will feel almost summer-like with afternoon highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. Thursday should remain warm and dry, but another cold front arrives Friday delivering showers along with cooler weather for next weekend.

WEEKEND

The weekend is looking partly to mostly cloudy with just a few showers possible. Highs this weekend should remain in the 60s and 70s.

