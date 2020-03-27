Raleigh Court community shows local mailman how much he means to them

In a time where delivery workers are working extra hard, some members of a local neighborhood are going above and beyond to show they are appreciated.

To the Raleigh Court neighborhood, they have the BEST mailman.

Several houses in the area decided to make Friday his day by leaving him goodies on their porches. Susie Rawlings had the idea and got her neighbors on board.

"Some of the things that he does is he takes time to get to know our dogs, he has a conversation with you on the side of the street when he sees you blocks away from the house, he wrote Hallmark Christmas cards to us and he's just amazing," said Rawlings.

Rawlings says you can still show people you love and appreciate them from a distance.

